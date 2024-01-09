Suspects wanted after attacking crossing guard in North Philadelphia

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying three women who allegedly attacked a crossing guard in North Philadelphia.

According to police, on Nov. 30 at 3:40 p.m. a 29-year-old woman was working as a crossing guard on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when she was involved in an argument with three unknown females.

The suspects knocked the woman to the ground punching and stomping on her several times, police said.

Police said the crossing guard had swelling to her nose, left hand, right leg and bruising to her head and face due to this incident.

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said if you see the suspects, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects you can contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-8477 or text a tip to 215-686-8477. All tips are confidential, police said.