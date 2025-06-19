Suspects sought in deadly Center City shooting after Pride celebrations

Law enforcement officials have announced two suspects that they are seeking following the June 2, 2025 shooting death of 31-year-old Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews, Jr.

Loved ones have told NBC10 that Matthews was a chef and prominent member of the city's ballroom community.

On Thursday, police officials said they are hoping to track down two men for their suspected involvement in this shooting -- Nysheem Hinson-Rakley, 22, and Tyrik Ransom, 24.

Hinson-Rakley, officials said, has a last known address along the 900 block of Parrish Street in North Philly, while Ransom's last known address is along the 7100 block of Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police did not specify how these individuals came to the attention of investigators, but noted that they are considered suspects in Matthews' death.

Matthews was killed in an incident that happened along the 200 block of South Camac Street, at about 2:39 a.m. just after many celebrated Pride Weekend in Philadelphia, with the city's Pride March held the day prior.

He was shot in the stomach and, officials said, he was pronounced at about 6:20 p.m. that day after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or leave anonymous tip at 215-686-Tips.

All tips will be kept confidential, officials said.