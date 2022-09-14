Suspects in Stolen Car Kidnap Man, Crash, Then Shoot Him Multiple Times

Police said they're investigating an abduction that led to a shooting and crash in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

The series of events played out on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway shortly before 6 p.m., according to police.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said it started when three men in a stolen car abducted a 30-year-old man at gunpoint on 65th Street.

As they drove off, they crashed into a car with a mother and child inside, Small said. They were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

After crashing, the three men got out of the car and fired shots at the man they kidnapped as they ran off, Small said.

He was struck three times to the left side of his body, police said, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they later arrested two of the three suspects shortly before 10 p.m.

