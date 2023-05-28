Philadelphia

Suspects Flee After Man Found Dead in Their Car

At this time police are not aware of where the victim was shot

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Getty Images

Police are trying to piece together where a shooting took place after two people fled from police when a dead man was found in the back of their car in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday evening.

At 6:18 p.m. police officers stopped a blue Nissan that was speeding along 57th and Springfield. The driver and passenger got out of the car and police found an unresponsive man in the backseat with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

While officers were transporting the victim to the police car, the driver and passenger got back in the Nissan and sped away, according to the police.

Police transported the victim to the hospital where the John Doe was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m., police said.

At this time police are not aware of where the victim was shot. There have been no arrests and there is no further information at this time.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
