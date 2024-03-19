About eight months after a violent, random killing spree in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood left five people dead, the man believed to have pulled the trigger is finally to head to trial.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office said Kimbrady Carriker, 41, was deemed competent for trial.

At his preliminary hearing, held the same day, Carriker was order to he held for trial on all charges against him.

He has been charged with several counts of murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, weapons charges and other offenses.

In August of last year, Carriker was considered unfit for trial after a psychiatrist ordered him to undergo 60 days of inpatient mental health treatment.

Carriker was arrested last year after, police believe, he went on a shooting spree along the streets of Kingsessing -- starting at the intersection of 56th and Chester streets -- on July 3 that left four people dead.

Law enforcement officials claim Carriker is also suspected to have killed another man in that community the night before the shooting.

According to police, Carriker was wearing body armor and was armed with an AR-15-style assault weapon when he was taken into custody.

Philadelphia police have identified the victims of this incident as Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymire Stanton, 29; Ralph Morales, 59; and DaJuan Brown, 15.

Police believe Carriker also killed Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, who was found shot to death in a home in that area the next day.

This case led to an evaluation of the Philadelphia Police Department's dispatch system, as officers called to the scene of Wamah's slaying on the night before the deadly shooting spree, were sent to the wrong location.

Carriker's arraignment date is scheduled for April 9.