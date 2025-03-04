Suspected gunman in East Germantown slaying arrested, police say

Police in Philadelphia have apprehended a man who, officials believe, is responsible for the Feb. 16, 2025 slaying of a 33-year-old man in the city's East Germantown section.

According to police, officers apprehended 35-year-old Michael Davis at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, along the 4900 block of Rubicam Street.

Davis, officials said, has been charged with murder, weapons violations and related offenses.

In a statement on the arrest, officials said that Davis is believed by investigators to have been the gunman who killed 33-year-old Khalif Moore, of the city's Olney neighborhood, in an incident that happened at about 8:33 p.m. along the 6300 block of North Lambert Street on Feb. 16, 2025.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At the scene of that shooting, police recovered eight shell casings, but officials said, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered.