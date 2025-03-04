East Germantown

Suspected gunman in East Germantown slaying arrested, police say

Police in Philadelphia have arrested a 35-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the Feb. 16, 2025 shooting, along the 6300 block of North Lambert Street that left a man dead

By Hayden Mitman

Evidence markers remain at the site of a deadly shooting that happened along the 6300 block of North Lambert Street on Feb. 16, 2025.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia have apprehended a man who, officials believe, is responsible for the Feb. 16, 2025 slaying of a 33-year-old man in the city's East Germantown section.

According to police, officers apprehended 35-year-old Michael Davis at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, along the 4900 block of Rubicam Street.

Davis, officials said, has been charged with murder, weapons violations and related offenses.

In a statement on the arrest, officials said that Davis is believed by investigators to have been the gunman who killed 33-year-old Khalif Moore, of the city's Olney neighborhood, in an incident that happened at about 8:33 p.m. along the 6300 block of North Lambert Street on Feb. 16, 2025.

At the scene of that shooting, police recovered eight shell casings, but officials said, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered.

East Germantown
