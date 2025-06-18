Southwest Philadelphia

Suspected gunman arrested in Southwest Philly slaying of teen boy

Police in Philadelphia have announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man following the June 8, 2025 Southwest Philly shooting that took the life of 17-year-old Zaafir Jerry.

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have announced that an arrest has been made in the June 8, 2025, slaying of 17-year-old Zaafir Jerry.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that Raynald Francois, 30, of West Philly, surrendered to police on Tuesday and he has been charged with murder and related offenses for his suspected involvement in Jerry's death.

According to police, Jerry was killed in an incident that happened at about 11:21 a.m. on June 8, 2025, along the 2200 block of South Felton Street.

In that incident, police said, Jerry was shot in his head, back and hip.

Investigators found 12 spent shell casings and a weapon at the scene, according to officials.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing, officials said.

