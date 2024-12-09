Suspected gunman arrested in Delco I-95 double homicide

State police officials in Pennsylvania have arrested a 32-year-old man from Chester and charged him with murder after two men were killed in an incident that happened along an I-95 North onramp to I-476 in Delaware County back on Sept. 13, 2024.

According to police, following a "extensive investigation, on Dec. 9, 2024, state police troopers apprehended Marquice Pierce, 32, of Chester, for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Pierce has been charged with homicide, receiving stolen property, weapons violations and other related offenses.

Police said troopers determined a crime had been committed shortly after responding o the initial incident at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2024.

Initially, officials said, troopers believed the incident to be a two-vehicle crash along the I-95 northbound ramp to I-476 in Ridley Township.

The crash occurred, officials said, when a brown or dark gray-colored 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was disabled and the driver -- 33-year-old Joshua Waltz of Odessa, Delaware -- was standing outside his vehicle at the rear bumper.

At that time, police officials said, Waltz was killed by a gray 2010 Mazda 5 that traveled on the right shoulder and made contact with the right concrete barrier and guide rail and dragged itself along the barrier for approximately 1/4 mile before striking Waltz.

Waltz was found at the scene trapped under that Mazda.

Behind the wheel of the Mazda, troopers found 29-year-old Clinton Martin of Lansdowne after he had been shot in the neck.

Both men were pronounced at the scene, officials said.

Police officials ruled the incident a double homicide.

In announcing Pierce's arrest on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, officials did not provide a motive in this shooting nor did they detail how Pierce was determined to be a suspect in this crime.

But, law enforcement officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.