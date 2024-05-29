Bucks County

Suspected gunman arrested in Bucks Co. carjacking

Police have arrested one person after a driver told officials his car was stolen on County Line Road in Warminster Township by two people who held him at gunpoint

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officials in Bucks County made an arrest after a driver was carjacked in Warminster Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officials have apprehended one of the suspected gunmen -- though they have not yet provided identifying information on the individual -- after a driver reported that two gunmen held him at gunpoint as he sat in his vehicle along the 200 block of E. County Line Road in Warminster Township.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Then, at about 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday, officials claim that a vehicle involved in that robbery -- a black Dodge Charger -- was spotted headed eastbound on Street Road near Bensalem, traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police converged on that area and learned, shortly after, that a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle was "ditched" near the intersection of Brown and Olga avenues in the Eddington section of Bensalem.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said that, a caller told police that they observed two men flee after leaving the vehicle.

Responding officers found a man who, they said, matched a description of an individual involved in the theft and he was detained and taken to the Bensalem Police department.

However, officials said, an investigation determined that there was no second suspect in the vehicle.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Mail-in Voting 44 mins ago

New Pa. court challenge looks to prevent some mail-in ballots from getting thrown out

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

5 teens arrested after hit-and-run driver in stolen SUV kills motorcycle rider, police say

Officials said the man was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed back to the Bensalem Police Department.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us