Suspected gunman arrested in Bucks Co. carjacking

Police officials in Bucks County made an arrest after a driver was carjacked in Warminster Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officials have apprehended one of the suspected gunmen -- though they have not yet provided identifying information on the individual -- after a driver reported that two gunmen held him at gunpoint as he sat in his vehicle along the 200 block of E. County Line Road in Warminster Township.

Then, at about 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday, officials claim that a vehicle involved in that robbery -- a black Dodge Charger -- was spotted headed eastbound on Street Road near Bensalem, traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police converged on that area and learned, shortly after, that a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle was "ditched" near the intersection of Brown and Olga avenues in the Eddington section of Bensalem.

Officials said that, a caller told police that they observed two men flee after leaving the vehicle.

Responding officers found a man who, they said, matched a description of an individual involved in the theft and he was detained and taken to the Bensalem Police department.

However, officials said, an investigation determined that there was no second suspect in the vehicle.

Officials said the man was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed back to the Bensalem Police Department.