Suspected DUI Driver Kills Man, Critically Injures Pregnant Woman in Philly, Police Say

A suspected DUI driver crashed into an SUV in Philadelphia Wednesday night, killing a man and critically injuring a pregnant woman, police said.

Police said a 43-year-old man was driving an Acura sedan around 9:30 p.m. along the 4900 block of Whitaker Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Nissan SUV.

The SUV then crashed into a pole and struck two empty, parked vehicles.

An off-duty officer who was driving in the area witnessed the crash. The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:47 p.m. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman who is five months pregnant, suffered injuries to her abdomen and legs. She was taken to Einstein Hospital in critical condition.

Neither the driver of the Acura nor his passenger were seriously injured. Police said they both appeared to be impaired and the driver was taken into custody. He is expected to be charged with DUI, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.