Suspected Dilworth Park Shooter Arrested

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office has announced the arrest of an individual sought in a shooting incident that happened in Dilworth Park, just outside of Philadelphia City Hall, in February.

Law enforcement officials said Tuesday that they have arrested Quiseer Russell for his alleged involvement in the February 13 shooting in Dilworth Park, as well as his believed involvement in a second shooting that happened hours later near Broad Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philly.

One individual was wounded in the second incident, officials said.

Russell had been sought after an incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, when, the DA's office said, Russell is believed to have gotten into an argument with a security guard at Dilworth Park when he was instructed to leave as the park was preparing to close.

At that time, officials allege, Russell punched the guard and pulled out a handgun, before firing two shots at the security guard. These shots missed the guard, but did shatter windows at a nearby café.

Russell has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses following this shooting.

But, he has also been charged following a shooting that occurred about two hours later, as officials claim, he got into an altercation with two men near the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

Witnesses told police that -- at some point during that altercation -- they were in a car following Russell when, just a short distance from the intersection, the DA's office claims, Russell pulled out a handgun and fired into the vehicle.

One of the men in the vehicle, officials said, was shot in the leg.

For his alleged role in this second shooting, Russell has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Russell is currently in custody and is being held on $950,000 bail.