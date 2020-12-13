hunting park

Suspected Carjacker Shot, Killed in North Philadelphia

It was unclear who fired the gun

A man who police say tried to carjack another person at a North Philadelphia gas station was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting at the Sunoco gas station on the intersection of Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hunting Park section of the city, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The suspect had apparently tried to take the car but was shot in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives were later seen inspecting the area around the car as multiple evidence markers lay on the ground. It was unclear who fired the gun or if an arrest was made in connection to the shooting

