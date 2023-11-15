Suspected car thief rescued after jumping in Delaware River in Old City

Police in Philadelphia pulled a man from the waters of the Delaware River early Wednesday after he jumped in while, allegedly running from officers.

According to police, a man spent about an hour in the cold waters of the Delaware River after jumping in at about 3:12 a.m. on Wednesday, after he was stopped by police while, allegedly operating a stolen vehicle.

Officials said that the man fled on foot after exiting a vehicle that was reported stolen and he jumped into the river near the Dave and Busters restaurant on the 300 block of N Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

After diving in, officials said the man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- allegedly hid under a pier before police searched the water with boats.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He was found and recovered from the river at about 4:12 a.m., police said.

According to police, the man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with theft of a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital after being pulled from the water as a precaution, officials said.