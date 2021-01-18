Suspect Was Released on Reduced Bail 2 Weeks Before Temple Grad's Murder

As loved ones mourn a Temple University grad who was gunned down while walking his dog, many are questioning why the murder suspect’s bail amounts for previous offenses were reduced, allowing him to be released from jail two weeks before the shooting.

Davis Josephus, 20, was arrested and charged with the murder of Milan Loncar.

On Wednesday, Loncar, 25, was walking his dog near 31st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood when two people approached him. Surveillance video released by police showed the suspects reaching into Loncar's pockets.

That same night, Josephus was arrested in connection to an unrelated carjacking. He was later identified by police as the man who killed Loncar. A second person of interest was also identified in connection to Loncar’s death.

Josephus had an extensive criminal record prior to the shooting.

He was jailed for a robbery in 2019, according to court records. In January 2020, he took a plea deal that came with two years of supervised release. While Josephus was in jail, he was charged with two other crimes, an old carjacking and kidnapping from 2019 and an assault while he was in prison and serving his sentence.

For the kidnapping case, Josephus was held on $100,000 bail. Court records show that on more than a half dozen occasions, Josephus was scheduled for a preliminary hearing but they were all continued. Some were postponed due to the pandemic while another was delayed because Josephus hadn’t been taken from jail. Another was continued because the District Attorney’s Office didn’t have a witness needed for the case.

In October, Josephus’ $200,000 bail for the prison assault was lowered to $12,000. In December, his $100,000 bail for the kidnapping case was lowered to $20,000.

Josephus was able to post bail and was released on Dec. 29, two weeks before Loncar’s murder.

“It would seem to me that if he’s allegedly committing crimes on the streets and in the prisons, he would be the poster boy for an appeal of reduced bail,” local defense attorney William Brennan said. “So I don’t know if a detainer was filed. Apparently, dockets say it wasn’t.”

Brennan is not affiliated with Josephus’ case but told NBC10 he had detainers filed on his clients for offenses that were far less severe.

NBC10 asked the District Attorney’s Office if it filed a detainer and any appeals on the bail decision. We were told to go to the Philadelphia courts for paperwork and transcripts. The courts were closed on Monday due to the MLK holiday.

The bail reduction was questioned by some in the Philadelphia Police Department.

"This male was on the street with two open felony cases because his bail was reduced from 200K to 12K," Philadelphia Police Inspector Derrick Wood tweeted. "This is ridiculous and another example of bail decisions that are being made without considering the safety of the community. Consequences matter."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office had argued last year for Josephus to be held on higher bail, but that the judiciary sets bail, not the District Attorney's Office.

"The Philadelphia DAO argued in two separate cases last year that Davis Josephus be held in jail, yet bail was lowered by judges over our objections," Krasner said in a written statement.

“This violent act robbed a young man of his life and future, and inflicted additional violence on the family and community that grieves him," Krasner said.

Josephus is currently being held without bail on the murder charge.