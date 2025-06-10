Montgomery County

Police seek suspect who tore down Pride flag from Upper Moreland home

According to police, the suspect walked onto someone's property and ripped down a Pride flag before leaving in a black Toyota Prius.

By Cherise Lynch

The Upper Moreland Police Department is investigating after they said a vandal ripped down a Pride flag from someone's home this week.

Police said the incident happened on June 9, 2025, at 11:26 am on Horsham Road.

Police describe the suspect as a man who was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

If you recognize him, you are urged to email tsmith@uppermoreland.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at uppermorelandpd.org.

Montgomery CountyLGBTQ
