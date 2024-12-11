Delaware

Police seek suspect wanted in connection to several home burglaries in Delaware

Police believe the suspect is connected to several burglaries reported in November along Faulk Road, Fairfax Boulevard, Darley Road, and nearby areas

By Cherise Lynch

New Castle County Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of burglarizing multiple homes in New Castle County, Delaware.

The New Castle Couty Police Department believes the suspect is connected to several burglaries reported in November along Faulk Road, Fairfax Boulevard, Darley Road, and nearby areas.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Investigators believe the suspect selects homes by approaching the front door to determine if anyone is inside. Once they know no one is home, the suspect typically moves to the rear or side of the property and then enters through an unsecured window or door.

In some cases, investigators said the suspect had gained entry by forcibly breaking windows or doors.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
New Castle County Police Department

Delaware Dec 7

Delaware man accused of striking family member with car, stealing their wallet

Delaware Dec 1

Man shot in armed robbery at Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Del., police say

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect approaching a home, checking the front door to see if it is locked, noticing a security camera, and then pretending to deliver a package by scanning it with a phone before quickly leaving.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be using a white or light-colored vehicle of an unknown make and model.

If you recognize the individual or have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact Detective Fitzgerald at 302-395-8133 or Andrew.Fitzgerald@newcastlede.gov.

You can also call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DelawareNew Castle County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us