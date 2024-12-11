Police seek suspect wanted in connection to several home burglaries in Delaware

Police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of burglarizing multiple homes in New Castle County, Delaware.

The New Castle Couty Police Department believes the suspect is connected to several burglaries reported in November along Faulk Road, Fairfax Boulevard, Darley Road, and nearby areas.

Investigators believe the suspect selects homes by approaching the front door to determine if anyone is inside. Once they know no one is home, the suspect typically moves to the rear or side of the property and then enters through an unsecured window or door.

In some cases, investigators said the suspect had gained entry by forcibly breaking windows or doors.

New Castle County Police Department

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect approaching a home, checking the front door to see if it is locked, noticing a security camera, and then pretending to deliver a package by scanning it with a phone before quickly leaving.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be using a white or light-colored vehicle of an unknown make and model.

If you recognize the individual or have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact Detective Fitzgerald at 302-395-8133 or Andrew.Fitzgerald@newcastlede.gov.

You can also call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.