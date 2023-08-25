Suspect wanted for slashing tires on more than 25 vehicles in Bucks County

A vandal is wanted after damaging more than 25 cars in Bucks County.

The Perkasie Borough Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who went around damaging vehicles in Sellersville on Aug. 22.

It was reported 32 tires were slashed and 11 windows were smashed across 27 different vehicles, according to police.

Police released a surveillance video of the suspect driving a dark-colored 2017 or new Chrysler Pacifica.

It is believed the suspect is a boy with dirty blond or brown hair and between the ages of 14 to 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.