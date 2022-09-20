Suspect Wanted for Random, Separate Attacks on 2 Teenagers in SEPTA Stations

Authorities in Philadelphia are on the hunt for a man they say randomly attacked two teenagers at SEPTA train stations in Center City.

SEPTA officials said they know who the 27-year-old suspect and are working with Philadelphia police to make a swift arrest.

According to the transit agency, the man punched the teens at the City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations on Sept. 9 and 13 in the morning hours.

In the first of the cases, police said the alleged suspect grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the neck and then threw her to the ground at the Walnut-Locust station around 7 a.m.

Four days later, the same suspect reportedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl at the City Hall station and began punching her in the face around 7:30 a.m.

"Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to the victims," Andrew Busch, SEPTA's Director of Media Relations, said.

The victims were both of Asian descent, but Busch said it's not clear whether the attack was racially motivated.