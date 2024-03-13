Suspect wanted after stealing unlocked vehicle with gun left inside, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a gun left inside on Tuesday.

Police said at a 11:30 a.m. a car owner left their Jeep Renegade running in a parking lot on the 3900 block of Aramingo Avenue.

While the car was unattended, an unknown man was seen getting into the car and stealing it, police said.

Investigators said a Sig Sauer 9MM P365X firearm was left inside the vehicle.

Police said if you see the suspect, do no approach and contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect you can contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.

Addtionally, you can submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.