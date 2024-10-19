Suspect wanted after stabbing teenager in the back on Kensington Avenue in Philly

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Kensington Avenue in the Kensington section of Philadelphia just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 for reports of a person with a weapon, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

When the officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to the right side of his back, according to police. Officers took him to a nearby children's hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No one has been arrested yet and no weapons were recovered, officials said.

The person that police said they believe is responsible for this stabbing is a thin man who was wearing a black hoodie with a white design.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cumberland Street, police said.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's East Detectives by calling 215-686-3243.

You can also call or text the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).