Philadelphia

Suspect wanted after stabbing teenager in the back on Kensington Avenue in Philly

By Emily Rose Grassi

patrullas encintado kensington
TELEMUNDO 62

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Kensington Avenue in the Kensington section of Philadelphia just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 for reports of a person with a weapon, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

When the officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to the right side of his back, according to police. Officers took him to a nearby children's hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No one has been arrested yet and no weapons were recovered, officials said.

The person that police said they believe is responsible for this stabbing is a thin man who was wearing a black hoodie with a white design.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cumberland Street, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 9 hours ago

How the Gaudreau family plans to keep John and Matthew's legacies alive

NBC10 Responds 4 hours ago

QR Code scam warning: Catching the red flags before falling victim

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's East Detectives by calling 215-686-3243.

You can also call or text the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us