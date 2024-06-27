Philadelphia

Suspect wanted after 15-year-old shot in the back in North Philly, police say

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4000 block of Ella Street, police said

By Cherise Lynch

Police said they searching for the person who shot a teen in the back late Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

According to police, at 10:53 p.m. officers responded to a report for a person with a gun on the 4000 block of Ella Street.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his back. Officers transported him to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police said no weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.

The unknown suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and fled in a dark colored sedan, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the departments tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).   

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

