Northeast Philadelphia

Suspect sought after woman shot in the head, killed in Northeast Philly

Police in Philadelphia are seeking a man, who is believed to be driving a white Jeep Cherokee, after first responders found a woman who had been killed in a Northeast Philadelphia home on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are on the lookout for a man, who may be behind the wheel of a white Jeep Cherokee, after a woman was killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 2800 block of Norcross Lane in Northeast Philadelphia at about 9:50 a.m. on Monday to find a 27-year-old woman who had been killed by being shot in the head.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police officials said the incident was believed to be a "domestic situation" and they are searching for a man who is believed to be driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Law enforcement officials could not immediately provide further information but, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us