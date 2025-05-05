Suspect sought after woman shot in the head, killed in Northeast Philly

Police in Philadelphia are on the lookout for a man, who may be behind the wheel of a white Jeep Cherokee, after a woman was killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 2800 block of Norcross Lane in Northeast Philadelphia at about 9:50 a.m. on Monday to find a 27-year-old woman who had been killed by being shot in the head.

Police officials said the incident was believed to be a "domestic situation" and they are searching for a man who is believed to be driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Law enforcement officials could not immediately provide further information but, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.