Suspect sought after crashing stolen truck into Philadelphia home, police say

Police are searching for the driver who crashed a stolen truck into a Philadelphia home early Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Dekalb St. in the city's Mantua neighborhood.

Police said the house was empty at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

