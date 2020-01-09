Northeast Philadelphia

Gunman Fires at Officers, Keeps Them at Bay in NE Philly

It was unclear if anyone was struck

By Rudy Chinchilla

A man armed with a shotgun opened fire and forced police officers to hide behind walls, cruisers and nearby cars Thursday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.

The man barricaded himself inside a row home on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street, in the city’s Frankford section, just after 1 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The man was armed with a shotgun, but no officers immediately reported being struck.

Police were calling the incident an "active shooting" and nearby Harding Middle School and Frankford High School were placed on lockdown. U.S. Marshals and SWAT officers armed with rifles were also responding to the scene.

The house is in a residential neighborhood dominated by other row homes. Officers could be seen behind a wall around the corner from the house from which the suspect was. Other officers stood in another home's yard, behind a car.

The windshield of an SUV in front of the home where the gunman was hiding appeared to have cracked due to a gunshot.

It was unclear why police were initially at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

