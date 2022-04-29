Suspect in SEPTA Train Rape Charged With Exposing Self at Hospital

A suspect arrested this week on allegations he raped a woman on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia has been charged with another sex crime.

Quintez Adams, 28, is now also charged with indecent exposure in an incident that happened at a hospital on March 8, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh said.

That charge is in addition to a rape charge related the alleged assault on a train on April 24, as well as another indecent exposure charge for an April 4 incident at a Philadelphia probation office.

Adams was arrested and hospitalized Wednesday.

Roh said the hospitalization was a result of one or more civilians assaulting him. Police sources told NBC10 that civilians spotted Adams and detained him before officers arrived to arrest him.

During the April 24 incident, a woman told police she was raped on a subway train between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said that Adams and the woman exchanged text messages and agreed to meet up for consensual sexual activity. At some point Adams took it further than the victim wanted, the source said.

Police decided to pursue Adams after learning of the earlier incident that happened inside a probation office, the source said.

During that April 4 incident, Adams sexually pleasured himself while in a probation officer's cubicle, the source said. The next day, the probation officer asked for his probation to be revoked.