Suspect in multiple vandalisms may have also damaged historic Black church

A man is wanted for several vandalisms in the city of Philadelphia, according to police.

The suspect allegedly threw various objects in an effort to break windows at multiple locations, police said.

The vandalisms all happened on Feb. 19 in Center City, South Philadelphia, Old City and North Philadelphia, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said that the suspect first hit a location on the 1000 block of North 5th Street just after 5:30 a.m. followed by another place on the 1000 block of Pine Street just after 6:30 a.m.

The suspect then moved on to a third building on the 200 block of South 11th Street a few minutes later just before 6:45 a.m., police said.

Then, about two hours later before 8:30 a.m., the suspect vandalized a fourth place on the 1100 block of Walnut Street, according to police.

In a bit over a half hour later around 9 a.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance camera vandalizing a location on the 300 block of Chestnut Street, officials said.

Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church also vandalized

Philadelphia police say this suspect is a person of interest for vandalism at a historic African American church in Philadelphia too.

Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church was vandalized earlier this week and the damage is costing tens of thousands of dollars.

The church's stained glass windows which date back to the 1890s were broken during the incident.

The Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia has a donation link on its website and says that it's going to cost $18,000 to repair the windows. It's also expected to cost $12,000 to upgrade security with better lighting and cameras to prevent this from happening again.

More people in the community are coming together to try and help the church recover, including Tim McAleer who is the founder of Founding Footsteps.

"I'm in a position where I can maybe contribute a little bit," McAleer said. "If I can help, I'm gonna help."

McAleer knows the importance of the Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church and was saddened to hear the news of its vandalism so he wanted Founding Footsteps to step in.

The company offers trolley tours and this Saturday, he'll be offering a special Black History edition with a stop at the historic church. All of the proceeds from the tickets will go to the congregation.

Police are urging the public that if you see this person, do not approach him but call 911 right away.

If you know who this person is and have any information, please call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).