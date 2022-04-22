Suspect in Killing of Police Officer's Son Surrenders, Police Say

A suspect in the killing of the 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer surrendered to authorities, police said.

Levar Turner, 23, turned himself in around 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Turner is charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and weapons-related charges in the killing of 23-year-old Hyram Hill.

Police say they're still searching for a second suspect.

The District Attorney's Office said that on January 24, Hill was exiting a store on Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia when he was approached by two suspects who tried to rob him. At least one of the suspects then opened fire.

Hill was shot nine times, police said. He was rushed to the nearby Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of two suspects in the shooting. One man was wearing a blue hooded jacket with white stripes on the hood, chest and arms of the jacket. He was also walking with a noticeable limp.

Police said both men arrived in and left in a silver Kia Forte that was stolen two days before the shooting.

Hill's mother, Edwenna Ferguson, a police officer and 17 year veteran in the 12th District, spoke about her son's death while surrounded by loved ones at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 the day after his murder.

Ferguson said her son was set to turn 24 in two weeks and was expecting a daughter. She was vacationing in the Poconos when she received a phone call informing her of his death.

"I wasn't even able to get to my baby. His father was there. His grandmother was there. His friends and family was there but his mother couldn't get to him fast enough," she said.

Ferguson said her son graduated from West Catholic in West Philadelphia in 2016 and went to North Carolina and Kansas to play football before attending Cheyney University in Cheyney, Pennsylvania.

"He was two semesters shy from having his Bachelor's Degree. COVID hit. He went online and like everybody else, he got sidetracked," she said.

Ferguson said her son then worked fulltime at Vision Quest in New Castle, Delaware, to mentor troubled teenagers.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.