East Germantown

Suspect in East Germantown rec center shooting surrenders to police

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshal's Service announced that Anthony Smith, who was sought in the April 1, 2025, shooting at Lonnie Young Playground that injured an 18-year-old man, turned himself in to police

By Hayden Mitman

The U.S. Marshal's Service announced on Thursday that the man sought in the April 1, 2025, shooting of a teen at a rec. center in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, has surrendered to police.

Law enforcement officials said that Anthony Smith, 23, surrendered to police at about 12:30 a.m. early Thursday.

According to police, Smith had been sought after he, allegedly, shot an 18-year-old man at Lonnie Young Playground, located along the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue, at about 5:42 p.m. on April 1, 2025.

The man was shot twice in his chest and, officials have said, he was hospitalized in critical condition.

At the scene, officials said they recovered 11 shell casings.

Also, according to police, the incident was sparked by a fight between young people at the rec center.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and other firearm offenses.

