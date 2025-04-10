Suspect in East Germantown rec center shooting surrenders to police

The U.S. Marshal's Service announced on Thursday that the man sought in the April 1, 2025, shooting of a teen at a rec. center in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, has surrendered to police.

Law enforcement officials said that Anthony Smith, 23, surrendered to police at about 12:30 a.m. early Thursday.

Less than 24 hours after @USMS_Phily announced their involvement in the search for Anthony Smith, Smith surrendered to authorities. At 12:30 a.m. this morning, Smith turned himself in to @PhillyPolice HQ. Smith is accused of a shooting while on bond for a previous shooting. pic.twitter.com/d33QEu8eas — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) April 10, 2025

According to police, Smith had been sought after he, allegedly, shot an 18-year-old man at Lonnie Young Playground, located along the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue, at about 5:42 p.m. on April 1, 2025.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was shot twice in his chest and, officials have said, he was hospitalized in critical condition.

At the scene, officials said they recovered 11 shell casings.

Also, according to police, the incident was sparked by a fight between young people at the rec center.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and other firearm offenses.