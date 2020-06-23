South Philadelphia

Suspect in Custody After Firing Shots at Officers in South Philly, Police Say

Police said a gunman fired shots at officers on 4th and Sigel streets around 4:40 p.m.

By David Chang

A person is in custody after shots were fired at police in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said a gunman fired shots at officers on 4th and Sigel streets around 4:40 p.m. An officer also fired at least one shot at the suspect. Neither the suspect nor the officers were struck or hurt in the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators said a second person tried to jump into a police car and steal it but ended up fleeing the scene on foot. 

The shooting was not related to afternoon protests taking place in the city, according to police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

