Suspect ID'd in Fatal Shooting of Boy, 13, as He, Other Kids Sat in Car

Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy early this month.

Shafeeq Lewis, 29, is wanted for murder, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of simple assault and related gun charges after he allegedly fired a dozen shots into a car parked on the 3100 block of Judson Street. Inside the car were the boy who died and five other juveniles, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.

The child who died was shot in the chest, Naish said. A surveillance camera captured the sound of several gunshots as well as video of a man, later identified as Lewis, running away from the scene.

There is no known motive for the shooting, but there is no indication the 13-year-old was the intended target, Naish said.

The city is offering $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3068.

Several high-profile shootings of kids in the city have happened in recent weeks.

Tuesday night, a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in front of his twin sister after he had arrived home from his shift at a McDonald’s. Naish said it appeared three people had been lying in wait for him before opening fire.

Last week, a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded and a 65-year-old man was killed when a gunman opened fire near a school as students were being let out of class.

At least 178 minors have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to figures compiled by the city controller’s office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.