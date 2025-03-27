Suspect arrested after man killed in Point Breeze home, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home in the city's Point Breeze section early Thursday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:31 a.m. at a home along the 1600 block of South 18th Street.

Officers arriving at the scene, officials said, found a man, believed to be in his 30s, unresponsive on the floor inside the home after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced at the scene at about 1:44 a.m., police officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In an interview with NBC10, Philadelphia Police Department Captain Shaun Butts said that officers came to the scene on a report of a break in but there were no signs of a forced entry into the property.

He also said police were unclear on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

According to Butts, a man, believed to be in his 70s, was taken into custody at the scene, but police aren't sure if either man involved in this incident lived at the home.

"We're not sure how the person that's there was there," he said. "That's where the story goes sideways."

At the scene, a weapon was recovered and, Butts said, a shell casing was found in the bedroom of the home.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.