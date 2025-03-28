Philadelphia

Video shows brazen burglar breaking into Philadelphia bar, stealing cash

Police said on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the owner of Chihuahua Bar reported that his business was broken into

By Cherise Lynch

Police are looking for the person they said broke into a bar in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood and stole over $1,000.

According to police, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the owner of Chihuahua Bar reported that his business was broken into and over $1,000 was taken.

Police said the bar, located at 5050 N. 5th St., was broken into around 5:40 a.m. by an unknown man.

Investigators released surveillance video showing the suspect breaking in, cleaning out all the cash registers in the bar area, and then fleeing.

Police said the individual was last seen in the area of 4th and Roosevelt Blvd.

According to investigators, the suspect was last seen wearing a black and white striped hoodie, a black jacket and pants, and a black baseball cap with reading glasses resting on it.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, you are urged to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

