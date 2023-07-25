Surveillance photos show rowdy incident where Philly officer was hurt

Police in Philadelphia have shared a video that features surveillance images taken during a gathering that happened early Sunday, where an officer was injured.

According to police, the shared surveillance images show an incident that occurred at about 1:46 a.m., along the 1300 block of North Broad Street, where a large crowd with vehicles gathered at a Sunoco gas station.

The video shared by the police shows several individuals -- including the drivers of a Dodge Challenger and a Dodge Charger -- that officials are seeking help from the public to identify.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said that during this weekend incident -- one of several similar incidents that occurred throughout that evening -- several officers suffered injuries in working to disperse the crowd. One officer, police said, suffered a broken ankle, while others only suffered minor injuries.

All officers have been treated and released, officials said.

The Philadelphia Police Major Crimes unit is seeking the public's assistance identifying any of the following vehicles and participants observed on location.

To submit a tip, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Officials said all tips will be kept confidential.