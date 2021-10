NBC10 and Telemundo62 is proud to partner with The Pathway School in collecting supplies for their students via an Amazon Wish List. Please visit the link to see how you can help: https://a.co/9pZjOvx

The Pathway School is a nonprofit, special education school serving students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Intellectual Disabilities, serious emotional disturbances and other neurological impairments.

