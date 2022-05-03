abortion

Supporters of Abortion Rights March Through Center City

The group gathered around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Philadelphia’s Federal Courthouse on 601 Market Street and began marching.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Supporters of abortion rights are marching through Center City to protest a leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. 

The group gathered around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Philadelphia’s Federal Courthouse on 601 Market Street and began marching. The protest follows a nationwide call from the organizers behind the Women’s March asking supporters across the country to gather at their town halls, town squares and federal courthouses in defense of abortion rights. 

Another protest in support of abortion rights is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. along the north side of City Hall on 1400 JFK Boulevard. 

Students at the University of Pennsylvania will also march in support of abortion rights around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The march will begin at the compass on Penn’s Locust Walk. 

Late Monday night, Politico obtained a leaked draft majority opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. 

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft Tuesday, while noting that he has ordered an investigation into the leak.

A decision to overrule Roe would likely lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections. But it's unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

Read about how an overturning of Roe v. Wade would impact the Pennsylvania region here.

