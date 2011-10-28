Enjoy a night of fun, dancing and food to support a good cause. Sisterhood Ovarian Cancer Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure and giving support to people living with or affected by ovarian cancer. On Saturday, November 5th join the sisterhood in a Dinner and Dance Benefit. Indulge in a buffet style dinner and live music at St. Helena’s Church, in the Empress Room at 7p.m. It’s $35.00 per person and you must be at least 21 years old to participate.
For more information and tickets visit Sisterhood Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
Support the Sisterhood against Ovarian Cancer.
Get out your dancing shoes for a good cause.
Enjoy a night of fun, dancing and food to support a good cause. Sisterhood Ovarian Cancer Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure and giving support to people living with or affected by ovarian cancer. On Saturday, November 5th join the sisterhood in a Dinner and Dance Benefit. Indulge in a buffet style dinner and live music at St. Helena’s Church, in the Empress Room at 7p.m. It’s $35.00 per person and you must be at least 21 years old to participate.