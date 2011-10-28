Support the Sisterhood against Ovarian Cancer.

Enjoy a night of fun, dancing and food to support a good cause. Sisterhood Ovarian Cancer Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure and giving support to people living with or affected by ovarian cancer. On Saturday, November 5th join the sisterhood in a Dinner and Dance Benefit. Indulge in a buffet style dinner and live music at St. Helena’s Church, in the Empress Room at 7p.m. It’s $35.00 per person and you must be at least 21 years old to participate.



For more information and tickets visit Sisterhood Ovarian Cancer Foundation.