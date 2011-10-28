Support the Sisterhood against Ovarian Cancer.

Get out your dancing shoes for a good cause.

ovarian-cancer

Enjoy a night of fun, dancing and food to support a good cause. Sisterhood Ovarian Cancer Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure and giving support to people living with or affected by ovarian cancer. On Saturday, November 5th join the sisterhood in a Dinner and Dance Benefit. Indulge in a buffet style dinner and live music at St. Helena’s Church, in the Empress Room at 7p.m. It’s $35.00 per person and you must be at least 21 years old to participate.

For more information and tickets visit Sisterhood Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us