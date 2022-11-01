Superstorm Sandy 10 Years Later: The Rebuild, The Recovery and Lessons Learned

It’s been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy slammed the eastern U.S. coastline, causing more than $70 billion in damage and nearly 200 deaths in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

In New Jersey, Sandy was the costliest natural disaster in the state’s history, causing up to $30 billion in losses for businesses. In the end, 38 people in the state were killed, over two million New Jersey households lost power and 346,000 homes were damaged or completely destroyed.

The impact of the storm is still being felt in parts of our region 10 years later.

NBC10 is looking back at Superstorm Sandy, the rebuild, the recovery and the lessons learned. Watch our Superstorm Sandy anniversary special in the video embedded above starting at 7:30 p.m. and take a look at our previous coverage of Sandy in the articles and videos below:

Homes that were damaged on the Margate Causeway in Egg Harbor Township during Superstorm Sandy remain an eyesore 10 years later. NBC10’s Ted Greenberg finds out why progress hasn’t been made.

Ortley Beach in Toms River was one of the communities hit hardest by Superstorm Sandy. NBC10’s Ted Greenberg takes a look at the continued recovery effort ten years later.

Ten years after Superstorm Sandy, some of the victims who received grant money say they're now being told to pay the state back due to overpayment. NBC10 investigative reporter Claudia Vargas has the story.

Ten years ago, storm surge from Superstorm Sandy wrecked miles of the Jersey Shore. Rebuilding proved to be a painful experience — and for some, it's still not over. NBC New York's Brian Thompson was on the shore the night the storm hit, and explored where things stand today.