Sunday morning shootings leave 1 dead, 4 hospitalized across Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after four separate shooting incidents left one man dead and four people hospitalized on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to police, the first shooting incident of the morning happened at about 2:36 a.m., along the 6500 block of Horrocks Street, in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philly.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In this incident, officials said, a 42-year-old woman suffered injuries after she was shot in the nose and eye area by an attacker who, police described as wearing dark-colored clothing and wielding a handgun.

The woman has been taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, she was listed in stable condition.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

About two hours later, at 4:26 a.m., officials said, a man arrived at a Philadelphia-based hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in an incident that is still under investigation.

Police officials said that they currently have no information on where this shooting occurred and have not provided further information on the victim or the severity of his injuries, but an investigation is ongoing.

Then, at about 5:01 a.m., officers responded to a shooting reported along the 3800 block of N. Broad Street in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia.

Here, officials said, a woman and a man both suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital. However, the severity of their injuries was not immediately provided by police.

In a late morning update, officials said a man was killed in a shooting that happened in Southwest Philly.

In this incident, officials said, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 2200 block of South Felton Street, in Southwest Philly, to find a man who had been shot.

The man -- who officials did not immediately provide further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at 11:52 a.m., officials said.

No arrests have been made in any of these morning incidents.

But, officials with the Philadelphia Police Department said investigations are ongoing into each shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.