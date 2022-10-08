Study Dubbs Pa. City the ‘Best Small City in America'

The city of Lancaster has been ranked as the best small town to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub.

Lancaster was ranked No. 1 in WalletHub's 2022 ‘Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.

According to the study, Lancaster finished in the top 1% of the cities assessed, scoring a total of 71.04 points. The city also scored the best crime rate score.

Lancaster has a population of about 57,503 with a median household income of $49,628. The city received a score of 800 in affordability, 215 in economic health, 659 in education, 10 in quality of life and 59 in safety.

In total, 18 cities in Pennsylvania were named and 67 in New Jersey.

These are the top 10 cities: