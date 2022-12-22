Students, Staff Evacuated After Fire at NJ Elementary School

A fire in an elementary school in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, sent students and staff into the cold on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the fire broke out in an arts classroom of the Parkway Elementary school on Ramblewood Parkway as students were in school shortly before 9 a.m.

Students and teachers were evacuated and no one was hurt, officials said. At first they were put on buses to keep them warm, then taken to Harrington Middle school auditorium.

SkyForce10 was overhead as light smoke came from the building and firefighters responded.

The fire happened in the arts classroom near the library, officials said. The fire department was investigating.

School district officials weren't sure when or if students and staff will be allowed back inside. Once that's determined, they'll decide whether class resumes at Parkway or they remain at Harrington.