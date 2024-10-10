Students raising money to help Delaware County Catholic school destroyed by fire

Earlier this week, a fire destroyed a Delaware County catholic school that's been part of the community for nearly a century, but it didn't destroy the resilience and dedication of its students.

The two-alarm fire started late on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at the St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield Township, damaging the building that houses pre-k, kindergarten, first, and third grades.

The school, located at 112 Saxer Avenue in Springfield, serves preschool through eighth-grade students and is part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Kenneth Gavin, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, told NBC10 that no one was inside the building during the fire.

A massive fire ravaged and destroyed a local Catholic school in Delaware County causing the school to close for Tuesday. A large gathering of the parish community watched for hours as crews worked to get the fire under control. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the details and reaction from students and parents.

Now, some 8th-grade students have come together to make sure St. Francis lives on for many years to come.

The students made bracelets and built donation tables outside the school, selling pretzels, water, and school spirit wear, with the commitment to making sure their beloved school can be rebuilt.

Some of the students have already spent hours this week standing and waving down drivers.

If you would like to make a donation, the students will be outside the school on Saxer Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11.

You can also donate by visiting sfaschool.com/donatetosfa.