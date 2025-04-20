A group of kids is accused of gathering near Temple University's campus and injuring several college students on Saturday night leading to multiple arrests.

In a letter to the student body, the Temple University Department of Public Safety president Jennifer Griffin wrote that a group of juveniles was unsupervised as they hung out near Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue on April 19.

Officers with the Department of Public Safety for the university were in the area of the group around 7 p.m., Griffin explained. The university and the Philadelphia Police Department had extra patrols ready because of it being spring break for many Kindergarten through 12th graders.

At the beginning of the gathering, the group of kids was considered orderly but, Griffin said, as the evening continued, parts of the group became disorderly.

At least three Temple University students were hurt by people within the group on Saturday night, according to Griffin.

One student was attacked near Temple Towers while a second student was attacked near 12th and Montgomery streets, officials said. A third student reported being pushed to the ground.

Although several young people who were part of the disorderly group were arrested, the suspects in the attacks were not, Griffin explained.

Griffin said that the Department of Public Safety and the school's Division of Student Affairs have been in touch with the three students who were hurt.

If you have any information on these incidents, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3093. You can also leave a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Students at Temple University are being urged by school leaders to use their walking escort system and Flight. For more safety resources, click here.