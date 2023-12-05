Student struck exiting school bus in NJ

Police in the Township of Hamilton, NJ, are investigating after a teenager was hurt when he was struck by a vehicle while exiting a school bus on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 5:43 p.m. on Monday, when the 15-year-old boy was getting off of a school bus at the intersection of Somers Point Road at the intersection of Old River Road in Mays Landing.

At that time, officials said, a 79-year-old man, driving a 2013 Honda Civic, struck the Mays Landing boy as he exited the bus that was in the northbound lanes of traffic.

The boy was seriously injured and, officials said, he needed to be airlifted from the scene of the crash to a nearby hospital.

Police have not charged the man driving the vehicle that struck the boy nor the driver of the bus. But, they said that an investigation is ongoing to determine if either driver potentially committed any violations during this incident.