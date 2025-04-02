A high school student is facing a murder charge after Frisco police say he fatally stabbed a student during a confrontation at a high school track meet on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 that they were called to Kuykendall Stadium at about 10 a.m., after a 17-year-old stabbed a 17-year-old during a confrontation.

"Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood, the 16-year-old victim died," police said Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Metcalf spoke with NBC 5 Tuesday afternoon and said his son, Austin Metcalf, was killed when another student armed with a knife got upset after being told he was in the wrong spot.

Metcalf said his son didn't know the student who attacked him and that Austin's twin brother, Hunter, was nearby when the confrontation took place and not only saw his brother get stabbed but tried to stop the bleeding.

Austin, he says, was born two minutes before his brother Hunter.

The two were inseparable.

"They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother's arms," Jeff Metcalf said. "I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell -- they said he wasn't breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it's God's plan, I don't understand it, but they weren't able to save him. This is murder."

Jeff Metcalf said his son had a 4.0, was MVP of the football team and had a bright future that included going to college.

"He was on the right track," Jeff Metcalf said. "He was loved by many. He was a leader."

"I'm not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up. This is murder," Jeff Metcalf said. "You know what, I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family."

The victim's father is left with memories, including the hunting trips the three have taken since the boys were two.

This past weekend, the trio went hunting, hoping Austin would finally get his first hog. He did, said his father.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral arrangements and to help Austin’s brother with counseling and school.

Frisco police said they arrested and charged 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony with Metcalf's murder. Police said Anthony's bond has not yet been set and it's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss and extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, students, and staff who are experiencing unimaginable pain," the department said Wednesday afternoon. "The department is collaborating with the Frisco Independent School District and will continue to provide any support they need during this incredibly difficult time."

Police did not say where the stabbing took place at the stadium, but from Texas Sky Ranger, several police officers were seen investigating an area in the stands not far from the track.

A spokesperson for the Frisco ISD said the 11-5A championship district track meet, which included more than 100 students from eight schools, took place at the stadium Wednesday morning. The district said that moments after the stabbing, the stadium was immediately secured, the meet was suspended, and all students were returned to their home campuses "with expediency."

No other injuries were reported.

Frisco police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's emergency line at 972-292-6010 or submit a tip using Tip411 by texting the message FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

Editor's Note: Frisco Police initially said the victim was 16 years old. Police sent a correction later stating the victim was 17 years old.