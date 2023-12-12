Student shot in Vt. spoke at Bryn Mawr college after story sparked area wide demonstrations

Kinnan Abdalhamid, one of three students of Palestinian descent who were shot in Vermont last month, was a guest speaker at Bryn Mawr college Monday afternoon as students protested and held a sit-in.

As tensions between Israel and Hamas continue, students at Bryn Mawr rallied to demand their administration call for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The students also held a sit-in inside Taylor Hall at the school.

“I’m so honored something good has come from this. It’s kind of a silver lining to what happened to us and other Palestinians across the country,” Abdalhamid said.

Abdalhamid is the Haverford College student targeted in a shooting during Thanksgiving break in Vermont. Students say his story, in part, sparked demonstrations across the area.

“The students have been very supportive towards me. I’m very overwhelmed and happy,” Abdalhamid said.

At Haverford College, students are continuing their sit-in inside Founders Hall. It’s been five days since they demanded the administration call for a ceasefire. Students say they will stay there indefinitely until school leaders do so.

The administration tells us they support students’ rights to expressive freedom.

“Their dedication and momentum to this movement has been really inspiring. It’s definitely sparked a lot of solidarity and pride on Bryn Mawr campus as well. A lot of Bryn Mawr students will go to their sit ins and support them,” Abdalhamid said.

Abdalhamid said he’s healing physically but is still dealing with the emotional aftermath of the shooting. He’s back at school now, but says he sees all the demonstrations across the area, including Philadelphia.

“Experiencing a bullet wound and then opening your phone and seeing way more brutal deaths of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza really gives you perspective and humility, but also it’s a big mental toll,” he said.

Abdalhamid was one of three students shot in Vermont over Thanksgiving break.