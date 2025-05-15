New Jersey

Student charged after bringing handgun into South Jersey elementary school: Officials

The incident all unfolded at Winslow Township Upper Elementary School #5 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after police said a student brought a handgun into an elementary school in South Jersey.

According to the Winslow Township Police Department, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, around 3 p.m., officers responded to Winslow Township Upper Elementary School #5.

Police said school staff had learned that a student was showing classmates a "BB Gun," which was later identified as a handgun.

That student was quickly identified, and the staff took away the gun. Police said it was not loaded.

According to police, no immediate threats were made or intended against the staff or students.

Police said the student and their guardian have been charged.

"Case is pending further investigation and court proceedings. There will be no further information released at this time," police wrote.

