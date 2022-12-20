Student Brings Gun to Northeast Philly Elementary School; School on Lockdown

An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun to the Northeast Philadelphia school, police said.

The principal of Louis H. Farrell School, on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue, placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m. when they discovered a student brought the firearm into the building, according to police.

The student was taken in custody, police said, and the weapon was secured.

SkyForce10 was overhead as a line of people grew outside the building and cars lined the street.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

