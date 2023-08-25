Abington Township Police arrested a Cheltenham High School student for bringing a gun into the Abington High School stadium during Friday night's football game against Cheltenham, police said.

A parent attending the game noticed the student carrying the weapon inside the stadium and alerted police.

When police approached the student, they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine protruding from his waist, police said in a statement. He allegedly was also carrying a second loaded magazine.

The student was taken into custody and quickly taken out of the stadium.

The football game was suspended at halftime out of an abundance of caution, and the stadium was evacuated.

The student has been charged with felony weapons offenses and is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Center.