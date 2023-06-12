Structure fire closes parts of Route 130 in New Jersey

Commuters who may have been trying to avoid the closure of I-95 because of the roadway collapse in Northeast Philadelphia, found themselves confronted with shutdowns along Route 130 in New Jersey early Monday.

According to law enforcement officials, traffic was diverted along the 7500 block of Route 130 North after fire crews responded to a structure fire in that location at about 5 a.m.

As of about 8 a.m., the Route 130 southbound had the two right lanes, though northbound lanes from Cove Road to Union Avenue remained closed until at least 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in this incident and, officials said, the fire is under investigation by the Pennsauken Fire Marshal's Office.

