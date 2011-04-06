Stroheman Bakeries Walk+Run Against Hunger

walk-and-run

Fight hunger one step at a time! Join Stroehmans's bakery for the fight against hunger. This is the largest hunger walk and it’s celebrating its 15th anniversary. This 5k run and walk raises funds for more than 100 food pantries, soup kitchens, and hunger-relief agencies.

Walk+Run Hunger also helps thousands of local families in the surrounding communities.On Saturday, April 9th, start the hunger walk at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 7:30am. Join the fight and stomp the pavement against hunger.

